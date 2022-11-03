Killers Three

Not Available

America's DJ Dick Clark and Robert Walker Jr. star as two country boys who decide to rob a pile of cash from a bootlegger, assisted by the man's restless wife (Diane Varsi). But the heist doesn't go as planned and takes a tragic turn. The trio of would-be thieves then takes off for California, but with the police already on their tail, it's clear that a trail of blood and death is going to follow them all the way there.