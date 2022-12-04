Killerslope

Not Available

Mountain climbers achieve fame, despite the many deadly accidents. The image is partly created by the climbers themselves. But because of the difficult circumstances at these great heights, it is practically impossible to find out if all these incredible stories are actually true. In April 2014, Dutch climbers start an expedition the sixth highest mountain in the world. Investigative journalist Geertjan Lassche closely follows the group. How ruthless do you need to be? And are these mountain climbers really as arrogant as they seem to be? The closer the group gets to the top, the more we learn about all kinds of universal dilemmas. And then, even the mountain itself turns against the climbers.