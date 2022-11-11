Killing American Style

Not Available

A gang of hot headed brutes lead by Tony Stone and sexual sadist John Lynch execute a robbery with some inside help. A bloody shoot-out with the LAPD ensues and the criminals are apprehended. After a brief stint in the slammer, the gang escapes a prison-bus with the help of Tony s brother Jesse who is critically wounded in the process. He needs a doctor, fast. A hospital visit too risky, they seek out other options. Now on the run, they commandeer a palatial residence, taking hostages. All - American good guy John Morgan returns home becoming a pawn; sent out to retrieve the doctor.