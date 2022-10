Not Available

One night, a female demon attacks Rick, a contentedly married man. Under the spell of the demon, he takes a beautiful young woman, Ariel, off to an isolated house for a weekend fling. There, bizarre and frightening things happen, and accidentally Rick kills Ariel. But she won't stay dead. He soon realizes that she is the demon that first attacked him. He defends himself by killing her again. And again. But no matter how many times he kills her, she keeps coming back