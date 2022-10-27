Not Available

Killing Cars

  • Thriller
  • Action

In a complex story of automotive intrigue, oil barons, corporate finance, and international villainy, the inventor of an environmentally friendly car powered by energy cells becomes the target of killers. After Ralph Korda has given his patented worldcar to a German automaker for testing, he is confronted by ominous men, eager to get their hands on his patent. Evil Arab petroleum lords also want to stop this threat to the gasoline market any way they can.

Jürgen ProchnowRalph Korda
Senta BergerMarie Landauer
Agnès SoralViolet Blum
Daniel GélinKellermann
Peter MaticDr. Hein
Bernhard WickiVon der Mühle

