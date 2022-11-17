Killing Cupid

Not Available

This "Best Fiction Film Winner"* follows Valentine, a female assassin who is trapped in a room with one of her marks during the last few minutes of his life. The moment changes her own life as she vows to give up the business and seek redemption by finding the son of the man she has killed. But once in the small desert town of "Godfree", which may or may not be stranger than the world she has just left, her old life returns to haunt her. Convinced she has joined forces with an elusive ex-assassin named "Cupid", her former comrades hunt her down and soon discover that some things are not what they appear.... *Hollywood Documentary And Fiction Film Festival (2006)