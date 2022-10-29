Killing Daddy

Not Available

Cassie Ross is scarred by the suicide of her mother, which occurred when Cassie was a child. She is convinced that her father was to blame for her mother's death. Cassie's older sister, Laura, has always sided with their father, so for years Cassie has been estranged from her family. When Cassie discovers that her father has had a debilitating stroke, she sees it as the perfect opportunity to return home and seek justice for her mother. Confiding in her mute and helpless father her plans to destroy her sister and stepmother and ultimately kill him, Cassie sets out on her path to destroy her broken family and take all of their riches. But Cassie's revenge won't come as easy as she thinks as hidden truths about her family may derail her entire plan.