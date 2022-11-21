Not Available

Killing Floor: Uncovered is an exciting live action film collaboration between videogame developer/publisher, Tripwire Interactive and film production company, Type AB. Inspired by the popular videogame franchise and the upcoming release of Killing Floor 2 on the PS4™. Killing Floor: Uncovered is an origin story, set a few years before the events in the original Killing Floor game. In the movie, fans will learn a bit more about the evil Horzine Biotech corporation and some of their earlier genetic experimentation. Viewers will also meet the representatives of a small activist group, seeking evidence of corporate wrongdoings by infiltrating a secret Horzine lab and will journey with them into the top secret areas of the lab. Killing Floor: Uncovered delivers a thrilling, live action experience that both gamers and horror film fans will love!