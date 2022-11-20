Killing Heat

Not Available

When JD is fired from his dull desk job his old buddies promise him the best vacation of his life. He can't refuse this one-time opportunity and travels to the sizzling heart of Thailand. Together with Gordon Goldman and John Walker he ends straight up in the city of sin: Pattaya. Soon the hooker count stacks as high as the amount of alcohol in his blood and JD gets more and more frustrated that his body isn't coping too well with the heat. His situation doesn't get any better when his buddies go away on some important business leaving JD alone in the land of a thousand smiles. Not knowing much else than ordering alcoholic beverages, JD soon drinks till he passes out. When he wakes up, he's in the middle of the jungle and can't remember anything from the night before. And while fighting his way back to civilization, he gets more and more tangled up in an ordeal he understands nothing of.