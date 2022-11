Not Available

This wordless animated film follows a tall, solitary adult as he walks from the video store, where he's rented the heavily-advertised "Killing Heinz," to his flat. Our pedestrian has close call after close call without noticing the narrow margins by which he avoids injury or death: from falling objects, a Bungee jumper, cars and trains, birds, a faulty balcony, and muggers. He arrives home, safe and sound, grabs a beer, and sits down to watch the movie. What could go wrong now?