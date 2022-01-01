Killing Joke: Malicious Damage - Live At The Astoria 12.10.03

Not Available

With a reputation forged in fire, brimstone and magic, plus a fierce collective intellect, Killing Joke have long been one of rock's most iconic, influential and contrary outfits. This album captures the passion and brutal violence of Killing Joke's performance, sadly one of the last recorded concerts to feature bass player Paul Raven before his untimely death in 2007. Malicious Damage was filmed and recorded live at the legendary Astoria venue in the heart of London's Soho on 12th October 2003. Includes bone-shaking versions of Total Invasion, Seeing Red, The Fall Of Because, The Death And Resurrection Show, Kings And Queens, Empire Song, The Wait, Whiteout, Frenzy and more...