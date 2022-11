Not Available

Killing Me Tenderly is a story of a rising pop singer, Cindy (played by Sammi Cheng), who, unbeknown to her, is being stalked by a crazy fan. In response, her "Foster Mother" (Wyman Wong) calls in the police to help. Meanwhile, a young police sergeant, Lai Su-kan (Leon Lai) is tired of his life as the Head of his village in the New Territories. After putting in a transfer, he gets the protection of Cindy as his first job. Only problem, is that he has to pretend to be gay.