Killing Obsession

Albert (John Savage) is a psychopath who, after brutally murdering a woman, becomes obsessed with her 11-year-old daughter Annie. Twenty-one years after being sent to prison for his crimes, Albert is freed over the strenuous objections of Dr. Sachs (John Saxon), the psychiatrist who has been overseeing Albert's case all these years. Sachs is convinced that Albert is still a very real threat to the community, and it turns out that he's right; desperate to find Annie, but not knowing what surname she uses today, Albert begins contacting every Annie he can find in the phone book, leaving a bloody trail of murdered women in his path when they turn out not to be the little girl he's looking for