In 1994, filmmaker Bill Millios made a 30-minute documentary film, Killing Our Best Friends—The Crisis of Pet Overpopulation, to call attention to the staggering number of cats and dogs that were being put down in New Hampshire animal shelters just to make room for other homeless animals. The film includes interviews with people who were working throughout the state to save the lives of these animals and discussed ways that could be done. "Absolutely fantastic - very well-done, informative and conveys an extremely important message about the responsibilities of pet ownership." WGOT-60, Manchester, NH.