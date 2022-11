Not Available

The film reflects modern people's indifference, fast-food culture in modern society. I was with you live together, this represents a we have feelings? Don't be silly, I just have this need, need you appear and disappear at the right time. I need you to accompany me to spend the boring time. But, my friend, you know not to know again you may kill, not only is your time, and it is in kill goes to you have feelings of the people's lives?