It's not easy being a gangster. The switch is on, in this sequel continuing where "Becoming Vasser" left off. Gordon, a bumbling dealer, has hilariously fallen into the identity of ruthless trafficker, Samuel Vasser. With the world on a silver platter, will he stay the villain or become the hero? Can Vasser's empire continue with an idiot at the wheel? Part two of a two-film duology.