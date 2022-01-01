Killing Zoe

1994

Zed (Eric Stoltz) is an American vault-cracker who travels to Paris to meet up with his old friend Eric (Jean-Hugues Anglade). Eric and his gang have planned to raid the only bank in the city which is open on Bastille day. After offering his services, Zed soon finds himself trapped in a situation beyond his control when heroin abuse, poor planning and a call-girl named Zoe all conspire to turn the robbery into a very bloody siege.