Not Available

Prakash Menon is a successful architect based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. His company's Kochi branch was not doing so good and so the company decided to relocate him to Kochi to make things good. He was supposed to replace his equivalent in Kochi named Anu Pillai. Prakash Menon falls in love with Anu and takes up the job under the name of Vasudevan with the intention of getting her to love him.