Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Kim and Ron start out a new school year, only to find out that Ron's family is moving to Norway. This puts a strain on their partnership, just as Dr. Drakken, Monkey Fist, and Duff Killigan team up to find and use an ancient time travel device to rule the world. Attacking Kim in the past, present, and future, can these villians succeed? Or will an unforeseen force be more destructive?

Cast

Will FriedleRon Stoppable (voice)
Nancy CartwrightRufus (voice)
Tahj MowryWade (voice)
Gary ColeDr. Possible (Dad) (voice)
John DiMaggioDr. Drakken (voice)
Michael DornRufus 3000 (voice)

Images