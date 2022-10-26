Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time

Kim and Ron start out a new school year, only to find out that Ron's family is moving to Norway. This puts a strain on their partnership, just as Dr. Drakken, Monkey Fist, and Duff Killigan team up to find and use an ancient time travel device to rule the world. Attacking Kim in the past, present, and future, can these villians succeed? Or will an unforeseen force be more destructive?
|Will Friedle
|Ron Stoppable (voice)
|Nancy Cartwright
|Rufus (voice)
|Tahj Mowry
|Wade (voice)
|Gary Cole
|Dr. Possible (Dad) (voice)
|John DiMaggio
|Dr. Drakken (voice)
|Michael Dorn
|Rufus 3000 (voice)
