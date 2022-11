Not Available

Jin-Yeong gets Kimchi by courier from her mother. Her older sister Jin-sook who lives with her mother gives Jin-Yeong a complexion with kimchi. Jin-Yeong is not comfortable with this relationship. Then one day, Jin-yeong goes to visit her mother's house in the country with her husband after hearing about her mother's car accident. Jin-Sook secretly scratches Jin-Yeong and eventually explodes.