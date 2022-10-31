Kimmy Dora

Not Available

Kimmy and Dora (both Eugene Domingo) are identical twins but are as different as night and day. Kimmy is the smart, dictatorial type while Dora is the slow, dumb-wit sister. Kimmy has always been jealous of her sister as Johnson (Dingdong Dantes), the man she really likes, only has eyes for Dora. All hell breaks loose when their father(Ariel Ureta) gets a heart attack and makes Dora the majority owner of their family business if in case he dies. Kimmy thinks this is unfair and gets the help of their lawyer Harry (Baron Geisler) to take care of "business". A misunderstanding brings forth a plan to kill Dora but they kidnap Kimmy instead. Now Kimmy must find a way to get away from her captors while Dora must act as her tough sister and control their corporation in order to hide the truth from their father.