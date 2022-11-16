Kimmy Dora and the Temple of Kiyeme

Not Available

The film will focus before the birth of the twins. It was a set-up arranged marriage for their father Don Luisito Go Dong Hae played by Ariel Ureta to a lady with Korean Sang Kang Kang played by Alodia Gosiengfiao. Go Dong Hae refuses to marry and chose Kimmy and Dora's mother as his wife. In the present, an unexpected ghost is surfacing the family's lives and they found out that Sang Kang Kang that is supposed to be married by their father was already dead and they need to quest for the tranquility of their lives by travelling all the way to South Korea.[4] As Kimmy and Dora accepts the proposals of their boyfriends played by Zanjoe Marudo and Dingdong Dantes, strange things began to happen leading their boyfriends and their father in a comatose condition. Sang Kang Kang is back for revenge, and Kimmy and Dora are trying every possible solution to fight against the revenge ghost.