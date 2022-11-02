Kinderraub in Rio - Eine Mutter schlägt zurück

Not Available

Alberto and Linda Conti have moved to Brazil for two years with their nine year old son Stefano, where Alberto has a job as an engineer. In the secluded world of foreigners, the family adapts speedily until Stefano suddenly disappears. Following the lead of their passion for adventure, he and a friend end up with a group of street kids and cross the path of the "death squadron". To their horror, Alberto and Linda discover that Stefano has been caught by the organic mafia, who kidnap streetkids and sell them for their organs. Out of her mind with worry, the usually calm Linda turns into an ice-cold fighter. She believes to have found a fighting partner in the surgeon Dr. Toelz, a friend's husband. She soon finds out, however, that Toeolz is deeply involved in the illegal trade and is in contact with the men who are holding her son. Linda is determined to save her son at any price and will do everything necessary to realize this goal...