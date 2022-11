Not Available

Based on a free interpretation of Gustav Mahler´s Song Cycle by the same name and a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, this multiple award winning film is a striking example of Titus Leber´s approach to visualise classical music. Using his so called “multi-layer-method” to superimpose several image layers the author takes us in a dream-like lamentation-quest of a mother's winter-journey searching for her child who has been carried off by the Angel of Death.