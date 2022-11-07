Not Available

Kindness & Exuberance was my first solo show, originally performed at the Cafe Royal (now the Voodoo Rooms) during the Edinburgh Fringe 2006, where I won the best newcomer award for it. I also took the show to New York & Melbourne International Comedy Festival & Roadshow. My first ever tour was a massive learning experience. The wonderful Isy Suttie supported me on all of it - and Pappy's did a couple of gigs too. It's about small things I liked & my love of DIY culture and DIY standup clubs. You can find it as an extra on the "Trying Is Good" DVD if you'd like.