In 1787, the Shakers established their first communal village at Mount Lebanon, New York, which until 1947 was the central authority governing the Shaker movement in America. In August 2011, artists Ellsworth Kelly and Jack Shear shared their views on Shaker design and architecture with David Stocks and Jerry Grant of the Shaker Museum and Library, Old Chatham, New York in this 17-minute film.