Кінець старої Березівки

Once at Borka, a big prankster and fidget, an adult friend appeared — the builder Ivan Degtyarev. Former sailor directed Borkin's energy in the right direction and made him his assistant. Soon a disaster happened in the Borkin family. His sister Liza will soon become a mother, and the father of the unborn child did not want to marry her and avoided meeting. Ivan tried to unite the young, but his attempts were unsuccessful. Having fallen in love with Lisa, he proposed to her — and soon the young happy family moved to a new home.