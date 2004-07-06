King Arthur

2004

This 2004 version of the Arthurian legend is different from the traditional, as it is loosely based on the "Sarmatian hypothesis", formulated by C. Scott Littleton and Ann C. Thomas in 1978, which holds that the Arthurian legend has a historical nucleus in the Sarmatian heavy cavalry troops stationed in Britain, and that the Roman-British military commander Lucius Artorius Castus is the historical person behind the legend.