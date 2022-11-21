Not Available

King Crimson: Live in Argentina, 1994

    While a return of King Crimson had been planned as early as 1990, it was only in 1992 that the idea of a double trio line-up emerged as the ideal and it took until 1994 to get all the necessary musicians and plans sufficiently in place. The new band recorded the mini album “VROOOM” in the Spring of 1994 and, following further rehearsals in the summer and early autumn, performed a series of concerts in Argentina, including a run of shows at Teatro Broadway, Buenos Aires in October.

