So here we are at the final date of Crimson’s 2000’s long, hard Euro-slog. Filmed by the Bootleg TV crew and included on the Eyes Wide Open dvd, the band work hard at a show that doesn’t always catch alight. Struggling with sound problems on the night, it takes a little while for the team to warm up. The first improvisation of the evening has a tentative feel where the band individually dip their toes in the water from time to time but don’t quite push the boat out.