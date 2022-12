Not Available

Live performance during the King Crimson's five nights residency at Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City in July 2017. Robert Fripp: Guitar & keyboards Mel Collins: Saxes & flute Gavin Harrison: Drums, Jakko Jakszyk: Guitar & voice Tony Levin: Basses & stick Pat Mastelotto: Drums, Bill Rieflin: Keyboards Jeremy Stacey: Drums & keyboards