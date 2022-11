Not Available

King Crimson played at the Rock in Rio Festival on October 6, 2019 in front of what is likely to have been the largest crowd the band has performed in front of since 1969 when they supported The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park. Setlist: 01. Drumzilla, 02. Neurotica, 03. Red, 04. The Court of the Crimson King, 05. Indiscipline, 06. Epitaph, 07. 21st Century Schizoid Man