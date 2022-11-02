1955

King Dinosaur

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 16th, 1955

Studio

Zimgor Productions

Four astronauts in 1960 travel to a planet called Nova that has just entered Earth's solar system. The crew begins to study the planet to see if it's able to withstand a possible Earth colony. After first discovering normal Earth animals such as a kinkajou and an alligator, they soon encounter and battle giant insects, an enormous snake, prehistoric mammals, dinosaurs, and the titular character, King Dinosaur, a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Eventually, the scientists blow up the planet with an atomic bomb, killing all of its inhabitants.

Cast

Douglas HendersonDr. Richard Gordon
Wanda CurtisDr. Patricia Bennett
Marvin MillerNarrator (voice)
William BryantDr. Ralph Martin

View Full Cast >

Images