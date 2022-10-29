King Gambler

Chan is Peng Tianshi, who becomes the "Card Tyrant" in response to the gambling world dominance of the Sha family. But Peng also has a Sha family member blinded in retaliation for an earlier loss, leaving the Sha family with a debt of vengeance that needs to be repaid! Sha Tong (Zong Hua) sets in motion an elaborate plan to make turn the rich and affluent Peng into a penniless former king of the gambling world! But can the "Card Tyrant" be bested?
|Chung Wa
|Sha Tong, Gamble King
|Chen Kuan-Tai
|Peng Tian Shi, Card Tyrant
|Chen Ping
|Mrs Peng Tian Shi
|Ou-Yang Sha-Fei
|Mrs Sha Qian Li
|Wang Hsieh
|Tong's sifu
|Ku Feng
|Diao Guang Tai
View Full Cast >