Not Available

The performance of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at lowlands 2018 Setlist: Digital Black Vomit Coffin The Lord of Lightning Cellophane Sleep Drifter Rattlesnake Crumbling Castle The Fourth Colour Deserted Dunes Welcome Weary Feet The Castle in the Air Muddy Water Robot Stop Gamma Knife People-Vultures The River Head On / Pill