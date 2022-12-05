Not Available

King Gojong and Martyr An Jung-Geun

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    Tae Baek Films

    At the end of the Joseon Dynasty, shortly after the Eulsa Treaty has been forced to be concluded by Ito Hirobumi (Choe Nam-hyeon) and the pro-Japanese courtiers, Japan pressures King Gojong (Kim Seung-ho) to step down from the throne. Meanwhile, An Jung-geun, who is cultivating men of ability at Samheung school, is deeply impressed by a speech made by An Chang-ho, and heads for Russia to volunteer the army fighting for independence of the country. As both a lieutenant general of the Korean militia and a commander of the Korean expeditionary force in Manchuria, he carries on the independence movement in defiance of Japanese coercion.

    Cast

