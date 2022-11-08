King Kelly - Drogen, Sex und andere Katastrophen

Not Available

Kelly strips – her best friend Jordan captures the event on her mobile phone. Kelly’s name is well known among the visitors of (in)appropriate online portals. The two teenagers digitally record anything and everything that crosses their paths and upload the results to the internet. But, today is not their day: Kelly’s ex-boyfriend has taken her car containing a package she was not to lose under any circumstances. While searching for it, the two set off on a peculiar journey through a night peppered with drugs, sex, corrupt police officers and other catastrophes – and always with their trusty mobiles in hand. Made entirely using mobile phone cameras, KING KELLY is a satirical journey through the boundless narcissism of the YouTube generation.