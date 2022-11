Not Available

Recorded live at the height of King Kurt's career in the 1980s, this rare archival performance captures the alternative rock band's characteristic "psychobilly" sound, a musical signature attributable in part to a saxophonist named Maggot. Tracks include "Rockin' Kurt," "Lonesome Train," "Horatio," "Gather Your Limbs," "Do the Rat," "Mack the Knife," "She's a Hairy," "Bo Diddley Goes East," "Destination Zululand" and "Wreck a Party Rock."