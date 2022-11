Not Available

King Lee is a feature film about a fictional mayor of Syracuse, NY in the 1970s. It is primarily based the real-life exploits of the actual mayor of Syracuse from 1970-1986, Lee Alexander, but this is far from a true account. It’s a wild, surreal ride through an era when cities were in trouble, Syracuse was on the rise, and one man had to choose between lining his own pockets and the future of the city he loves.