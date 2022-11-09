King Midas

Not Available

Tommy Gold makes a living out of dealing drugs. One day he gets caught carrying cocaine. He is sentenced to ten years in prison, but gets released after two years. In prison Tommy had plenty of time to think things over and as soon as he is released, he wants to return to his old job. Since he doesn't have any money, he pays a visit to Uncle Murphy, a loan shark. With his newly found fortune, things are seemingly going very well for Tommy. He's becoming more famous by the day, but still it's not enough. Tommy wants even more. He decides to buy a studio for his hip hop musician friend Chief, which Tommy can use to make his business look more legit.