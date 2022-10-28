King Naresuan 4

Not Available

Army of God, King Ananda Bago Red Score big hitters than any war. 3200, elephant riding includes the army and the commoners Regiment, which amounted to 12000 252000 by Mr. A wise army into battle. Well Maha Raja Manga equipment necessary to do and steal cover Roland Smooth brave soldiers. Reputation greatest hitters of Bago forces that come into this. As a result, the cities in the northern frontier of the Ayutthaya Kingdom qualm with conspiracy to renege on healing for the Department of the Red God. The result was the Battle of King Naresuan the face off and battle. When the crowd raging battle over the Tigers. Viziers lack of unity misdeeds, but their personal and partisan considerations. Deputy commander and the survival of the throne was captured mid-battle to bayonet fighting. The soldier was besieged by warlords who Charnarong than captured. Fate of Ayudhya And King Naresuan will end. To follow in the film The Legend of King Naresuan Part 4 "The Nanda Bayin War".