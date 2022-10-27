Not Available

King of Beggars

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Win's Movie Productions Ltd.

The illiterate General of Canton, General So, advocates a lazy, happy lifestyle of sex and money. His spoiled and also illiterate son, Chan (Stephen Chow), is his most faithful disciple. For the love of a woman, Chan attends the national exams for Martial Arts Scholar in Peking. Chan is victorious on the physical test, but before he is to be crowned, he is found to have cheated on the written exam. The Emperor sentences Chan to be a beggar. Initially Chan is unable cope with his new role, but with some mystic help, he takes on the position as King of the Beggars Association. Leading this motley crew into battle against an evil warlord in the Emperor's entourage, Chan rescues the Emperor, and gains respect for the beggars.

Cast

Sharla Cheung ManYushang / Ru Shuang
Ng Man-TatGeneral Su of Guangzhou
Vindy ChanTracy / Ru Shuang's sister
Norman ChuChiu / Chau/Zhao Wu Ji
Lam WaiLord Seng Ko Lin Chin / Lord Zeng Ge Lin
Wong ChungUncle Mok / Uncle Mo

