2007

King of California

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 23rd, 2007

Studio

Nu Image

Charlie gets released from an insane asylum and moves in with Miranda, the young daughter he left behind. Charlie believes that there is treasure hidden beneath the local Costco, so he puts together a plan to unearth the loot. By convincing Miranda to quit her job at McDonald's and instead work at the wholesale store, he is able to obtain a key. Although Miranda is skeptical, she helps her father with his irrational quest.

Cast

Michael DouglasCharlie
Evan Rachel WoodMiranda
Willis Burks IIPepper
Kathleen WilhoiteKelly
Arthur SantiagoMcDonald´s Manager
Anne L. NathanApplebee´s Manager

