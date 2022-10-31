King of Jazz

This revue presents its numbers around the orchestra leader Paul Whiteman, besides that it shows in it's final number that the European popular music are the roots of American popular music, called Jazz.
|Paul Whiteman
|Paul Whiteman
|John Boles
|Vocalist ('Song of the Dawn' / 'It Happened in Monterey')
|Laura La Plante
|Editor ('Ladies of the Press') / Stenographer ('In Conference') / Quartet Member, 'Nellie'
|Jeanette Loff
|Vocalist ('It Happened in Monterey' / 'Bridal Veil' / 'A Bench in the Park')
|Glenn Tryon
|Executive ('In Conference') / Unmarried Husband
|William Kent
|General ('All Noisy on the Eastern Front') / Goldfish Owner ('Oh! Forevermore!') / Unmarried Couple's Offspring / Vocal ('Do Things For You')
