King of Paper Chasin'

Not Available

In the city of 9 Million people everyone is engulfed in the everyday rat race chasing that almighty dollar. This movie tells the story of one of its own 'Carter Blanche'. Carter has staked his claim to the American dream. But history teaches us that behind every wealthy empire is a major crime; and Carter's rise to power is no exception. Trying to go legit, he is faced with deception, betrayal, and self serving agendas from those closest to him and must maneuver his way through all those who want to crumble what he has built. As he determines who's friend or foe. The decisions Carter makes can, and will cost lives.