King of Prism

The unit Over The Rainbow succeeds in its debut. Aiming to become like the boy band, more students enroll in Edel Rose. Hiro and the others begin practice for the Prism King Cup, an event that is held once every four years. However, a rival called "Schwarz Rose" appears... Who will become the Prism King, the one who can make girls' hearts throb the most!?
|Tetsuya Kakihara
|神浜コウジ
|Toshiki Masuda
|仁科カヅキ
|Tomoaki Maeno
|速水ヒロ
|Junta Terashima
|一条シン
|Soma Saito
|太刀花ユキノジョウ
|Taku Yashiro
|十王院カケル
View Full Cast >