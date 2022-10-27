Not Available

King of Prism

  • Music
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The unit Over The Rainbow succeeds in its debut. Aiming to become like the boy band, more students enroll in Edel Rose. Hiro and the others begin practice for the Prism King Cup, an event that is held once every four years. However, a rival called "Schwarz Rose" appears... Who will become the Prism King, the one who can make girls' hearts throb the most!?

Cast

Tetsuya Kakihara神浜コウジ
Toshiki Masuda仁科カヅキ
Tomoaki Maeno速水ヒロ
Junta Terashima一条シン
Soma Saito太刀花ユキノジョウ
Taku Yashiro十王院カケル

