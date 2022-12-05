King of Prison 2: The Prison War

Not Available

Two violent inmates exercising their power over the prison VS the only chef in the prison kitchen who can possess weapons are admired for their hidden influence and both are unhappy with the king of prison in the cell. As a result, there is always extreme tension inside the prison. Meanwhile, Ki-cheol from the kitchen with a past ugly relationship enters the prison cell and a tense confrontation between the two cells begins. The increasingly tense situation in which the chaebol chairman in control of the prison and the head of the security department are involved, the battle has turned to determine the real king of prison. In May, the first round is about to start!