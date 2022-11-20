Not Available

Ultimate fighting--considered the fiercest fight competition today--has entered a new era. The action-packed, kick-butt, no-holds-barred bouts of King of the Cage brings together some of the top names and styles in ultimate fighting including Shark Tank, Gracie Jiu Jitsu, Combat Grappling, and Millennium Grappling. With five-minute rounds, the fighters remain active and on their feet providing plenty of fast striking, extraordinary grappling, and extreme knockouts. King of the Cage is the forerunner of mixed martial arts competition, developing a hybrid warrior where the grapplers strike and the strikers grapple