Hosted by champion kickboxer Don "The Dragon" Wilson and veteran commentator Eddie Bravo, this sports documentary chronicles the events of the fifth King of the Cage mixed martial arts tournament. Participating in the no-holds-barred tournament are a number of extreme-fighting champions, including Chris Brennan, Jerry Bohlander, Mike Bourke, Brian Foster, John Matua, Daujiro Matsui, Joe Hurley and Amir Rahnavardi.