This ain't amateur hour! Only professional fighting's elite are featured in this thrill-packed collection of bouts that pit mixed martial arts masters against one another. Witness fierce warriors engage in hand-to-hand battles that try their skill and test their honor. Matches include Joe Stevenson vs. Joe Camacho, Charles Bennett vs. Shad Smith, Dan Severn vs. Jerry Vrbanovic, Charlie Valencia vs. Bobby Gamboa and many more.